Open Challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar. We see 4 lucky fans sitting at a ringside table with KFC on it, for an upgraded fan experience during this match, which is sponsored by KFC. Erik and Ivar take the mics and kick off the open challenge. The music finally hits and out comes The OC - Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They're carrying their World Cup trophy.

Gallows and Anderson take the mics from the stage and says this open challenge is lame, just like Minneapolis. Fans boo them. They go on and head to the ring. The match starts with Erik and Anderson going at it. We get a look at the KFC fans and their up-close seats. Ivar tags in for a quick double team on Anderson. Ivar focuses on the arm in the middle of the ring. Ivar slams Anderson as Erik tags in. Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson for a close 2 count.

Erik ends up sent to the floor. Gallows rocks him with a big shot while the referee isn't looking. Anderson comes out and sends Erik into the apron. Anderson brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Anderson keeps Erik grounded with a headlock now. Erik tries to mount offense but Anderson catches him with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Gallows tags in and works over Erik in the corner with big rights and lefts, dropping him with an uppercut. Gallows hits a suplex in the middle of the ring. Gallows drops a big elbow and covers Erik for another 2 count.

Gallows unloads on Erik with elbows while he's down. Ivar tries to rally fans for Erik. Gallows drops Erik again and Anderson tags for the follow-up but can't get the 3 count. Erik fights off both opponents out of the corner now. Erik goes for the tag but Anderson stops him. Ivar finally tags in and runs over Anderson a few times. Ivar tosses Anderson over his head. Gallows gets dropped off the apron. Ivar slams Anderson and splashes him. Ivar yells out to the crowd for a pop. Anderson dodges a splash int he corner but gets sat on. Gallows comes in and goes at it with Ivar. Ivar gets the upperhand and rocks him. Ivar goes to the top but Anderson shoves him to the mat. Gallows comes in and they hit a double team neckbreaker on Ivar for a close 2 count. Anderson tags back in and Ivar blocks the double clothesline. Ivar counters and drops them both but barely. Erik tags in and they hit The Viking Experience on Anderson but Gallows breaks the pin just in time

Gallows fights off both champions now. Gallows drops Erik with a big bomb and then drops Ivar. Anderson and Erik are on the outside. Gallows follows but Erik drop them both. Erik gets tossed over the barrier now. Ivar leaps off the apron and takes down both challengers as the referee counts. Everyone is still down on the outside as the referee calls the match and fans boo.

Double Count Out

