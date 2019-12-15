TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out first comes King Baron Corbin for tonight's Tables, Ladders & Chairs match. Corbin is carried to the ring on his caravan. Corbin takes the mic and rants about respect and being the king. Out next comes Roman Reigns to a pop. The pyro goes off as Reigns hits the stage. Corbin's servants try to attack Reigns on the stage but he knocks them all off the stage. Corbin runs up the ramp with a steel chair but Reigns drops him. The bell rings and here we go.

Reigns knocks Corbin into the LED board as the bell rings. Reigns grabs a ladder and levels Corbin with it on the stage. Reigns goes to knock Corbin down the ramp now as fans chant for him. Reigns sends Corbin off to the side of the stage, then follows. Reigns keeps control and takes Corbin into the crowd. Corbin finally lands some shots as they fight through the fans.

Reigns brings Corbin back to the ringside area and takes control for a pop. Reigns sends Corbin into the steel steps and he goes back down. There are more tables, ladders and chairs all over the ringside area. Reigns sends Corbin face-first into the announce table, then brings him in the ring. Corbin catches Reigns out of nowhere with a big Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin mounts Reigns and works him over. Corbin stands tall and poses but fans boo him. Corbin mocks Reigns and then sends him shoulder-first into the post. Reigns falls out on the floor as Corbin argues with the referee and fans boo. Corbin rams Reigns back into the barrier. Corbin brings it back into the ring but Reigns rocks him with right hands. Corbin with a knee to the gut. Corbin takes it to the corner but charges and misses. Corbin runs right back in and levels Reigns with a clothesline for a 2 count.

Corbin drives elbows down into Reigns to keep him down. Corbin takes it back to the floor and mocks Reigns fans. Reigns counters and whips Corbin into the barrier, and again. Reigns brings Corbin back in but Corbin kicks the middle rope between his legs for a low blow as Reigns tried to come back in. Corbin sends Reigns face-first into the steel steps now as fans boo him. Corbin grabs a table and gets a pop. He puts it back down and they boo him again. Corbin grabs a ladder and waits for Reigns to get up. Corbin rams the ladder into Reigns' ribs and he goes back down. Corbin with a ladder shot across the back. Corbin brings Reigns back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Corbin brings a steel chair into the ring. Corbin with a big chair shot over the back. Corbin talks trash and taunts Reigns to get back up. Corbin with another chair shot over the back. Corbin talks more trash and gets booed. Corbin wedges the chair in the corner now and plays to the fans for more boos. Corbin grabs Reigns and whips him to the chair in the corner but Reigns counters and starts making a comeback.

Fans count along as Reigns unloads with clotheslines in the corner. Reigns drops Corbin with a big boot. Fans chant Reigns' name now for the comeback. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch but it's blocked. Reigns blocks a chokeslam. More back and forth. Corbin catches Reigns with the chokeslam backbreaker over his knee. Corbin plays to the crowd some more as the referee checks on Reigns. Corbin makes fun of Reigns while he's down but then runs into a boot. Corbin gets sent into the chair wedged into the corner. Reigns comes right back with a Superman Punch but Corbin still kicks out at 2. Fans chant for tables now as Reigns starts to get back up. Reigns rolls to the floor and gets a pop as he slides a table in the ring.

Reigns stands the table up as Corbin rolls out. Reigns goes to grab Corbin but Corbin smacks him in the face with a full can of dog food, which he had hidden under the ring. Corbin comes back in and chokeslams Reigns through the table for a close 2 count. The referee slides the table pieces out of the ring. Corbin goes to the floor and starts taking apart the center announce table as Cole and Graves move out of the way. He then clears off the German announce table.

Corbin goes back into the ring and tosses Reigns out to the floor. Corbin places Reigns on the center announce table and stands on top to pose as fans boo him heavily. Corbin grabs Reigns to put him through the other announce table but Reigns counters. Reigns drops back and puts Corbin through the German announce table with a big Samoan Drop. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now. Corbin and Reigns are laid out on the debris as the referees check on them. Reigns' clutches his elbow, which is busted up, according to Cole. Fans chant for Reigns as he gets up and points to Corbin. Reigns gets fired up, then runs around the ring. Reigns looks to hit a Spear on Corbin against the barrier but instead he runs into a big superkick out of nowhere from Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler had been hiding under the ring. Fans boo him as he helps Corbin up.

Ziggler unloads on a guy from the timekeeper's area at ringside. They double team the guy and stomp away on him now. Ziggler goes back under the ring and pulls out the dog food, along with the chains and handcuffs. They go to pour dog food on the timekeeper and chain him up but Reigns saves the guy with a Drive By. Reigns goes under the ring and brings a kendo stick out. Corbin's security guards start charging but Reigns drops them all with kendo stick shots at ringside. There are bodies everywhere at ringside now. The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder run down and drop Reigns as fans boo them.

Dash holds Reigns down while Dawson hits him with a kendo stick shot. The Revival brings Reigns into the ring but Reigns hits a Superman Punch on Dash, then Dawson to send him back out. Corbin runs in but Reigns clothesline him back to the floor. Reigns runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking down Corbin, The Revival, Ziggler, and a bunch of Corbin's guards. Reigns brings Corbin back into the ring and stands tall as fans cheer for him. Reigns calls for the Spear on Corbin but Ziggler runs in with a big chair shot to Reigns' face. Ziggler with a Zig Zag to Reigns now. Ziggler and The Revival triple team Reigns with a big Shatter Machine as Corbin looks on. Corbin drops Reigns face-first into a chair with End of Days, then covers for the pin to win as fans boo.

Winner: King Corbin

