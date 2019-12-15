Tables Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev

We go to the ring and out first come Bobby Lashley with Lana. Rusev is out next as fans chant his name.

The bell rings and they go at it. The brawl goes to the floor with Rusev unloading on Lashley with a pop. Lana looks on, looking down at her husband. Rusev tosses Lashley in and then brings a table in. Lana pulls it out and Lashley turns the match around thanks to the distraction. Lashley beats Rusev around the ring for some boos now. Lashley drives Rusev into the mat with a big slam. Lashley stands the table up at ringside but Rusev attacks him and turns it around. Rusev works Lashley over and slams him on the ramp. Rusev plays to the crowd for another pop as some of the "Rusev Day!" chants continue.

Rusev brings Lashley back to ringside and goes to put him through the table but Lashley flips the table, then drops Rusev with a right hand. Lashley whips Rusev into the steel steps. The announcers remind us how Lashley plans on marrying Lana as he continues beating Rusev around the ringside area. Lashley sends Rusev back into the ring as Lana looks on. Lashley comes back in and levels Rusev. They brawl in the corner and try to put each other through a table leaning against the turnbuckles. Lashley with a big Spinebuster.

Lashley goes back to the floor and brings another table in after dropping Rusev in the corner. They tangle near the apron as Rusev tries to put Lashley through the table on the floor. Lashley fights from the apron. Lashley tries to suplex Rusev from the ring through the table on the floor now. Rusev counters as Lana looks on. Rusev knocks Lashley off the apron to the floor but he avoids the table. Rusev follows on the floor and keeps control, using the steel steps on Lashley. Rusev brings part of the steel guardrail back to ringside and rams it into Lashley, sending him back down for a pop.

Lashley rocks Rusev and turns it around at ringside. Lashley slams Rusev back into the steel guardrail, bending it in half. Lashley grabs a kendo stick from under the ring now. Lashley unloads on Rusev with the stick, beating him around the ringside area as Rusev follows Lana. She laughs at him. Lashley brings it back in the ring and continues wailing away on Rusev's back with the kendo stick. Lana cheers him on from ringside. Lashley leans another table in the corner. Lashley with another big kendo stick shot while Rusev is on his knees. Fans boo Lashley as he poses. Lashley swings the stick again but Rusev catches it and fights up from his knees. Lashley kicks him but runs into a big shot to the gut with the stick.

Rusev snaps and levels Lashley a few times, then goes to work with tons of kendo stick shots. Rusev continues swinging the stick while Lashley is down. Lana looks worried at ringside now. Rusev with a big Machka Kick. Lana ends up running in and jumping on Rusev's back, clawing at his face. Lashley takes advantage as she hops off, trying to put Rusev through the table in the corner with a Spear but the table doesn't break and they hit hard. Lashley comes right back and launches Rusev through a table in another corner to get the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

This is from our live WWE TLC pay-per-view coverage. Please click here to access our full coverage post.