WWE Universal Title Match: The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt

We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz. Cole shows us the other international announce teams in the arena tonight. The Firefly Fun House music hits next as WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt makes his way out. This is the "sweater version" of Wyatt, no sign of The Fiend tonight. Miz stares him down from the ring.

Wyatt clears off the top of the main announce table and climbs on top of it, playing to the crowd. Wyatt says he's really excited about this. Wyatt is all smiles as the Firefly theme keeps playing. Wyatt takes his time coming in, continuing to play to the crowd for laughs and pops. Wyatt kisses the title and hands it to the referee. It appears the title will be on the line after all as the referee presents it to Miz. There were no formal ring introductions.

Fans chant "Yowie! Wowie!" before the match. The bell rings and Miz immediately unloads. The referee tries to break it up in the corner but Miz keeps fighting, driving knees into Wyatt. Miz finally backs off and Wyatt gets up, stumbling. Miz goes right back to work on Wyatt and beats him down again. Graves says it's bizarre as Wyatt looks like he doesn't want to fight. Miz claws and rips at Wyatt's face as the referee warns him. Wyatt just laughs. Miz fights Wyatt back into the corner again and uses his sweater on him. Wyatt takes it off and finally fights back now. Miz takes back control with ease and hits the kicks in the corner. Miz with running knees in the corner, and again, and again.

Wyatt's expression suddenly changes and he comes out of the corner with a Sister Abigail attempt but Miz counters and hits a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz does not go for a pin. Miz punishes Wyatt some more on the mat and Wyatt just laughs, enjoying it as Miz slams his face into the mat.

Miz keeps control until Wyatt goes to the floor. Wyatt starts throwing himself into the barrier, apparently to put his shoulder back into place. Miz follows and sends Wyatt into the barrier, the Spanish announce table, then the steel steps. Miz with more offense on the outside. Miz tosses Wyatt into the German announce table. Miz charges but Wyatt moves and sends him into the timekeeper's area. Wyatt has a serious look on his face now. Wyatt with a big Sister Abigail from the barrier to the floor. Wyatt smiles some more now as the referee counts. Wyatt returns to the ring and Miz makes it back in at the 9 count.

Wyatt immediately hits another Sister Abigail and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

