It looks like WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will be getting a new title belt design soon.

Wrestling belt creator Dan Beltzer, who runs Belts By Dan and has made several WWE titles over the years, noted on Twitter that a new United States Title belt has been delivered to the company, but there's no word yet on what it looks like. Dan has revealed several title-related scoops over the years. He noted on Twitter that Wildcat Championship Belts is doing most of WWE's title work these days, and that he does not leak news on belts that he is working on.

There could be new SmackDown Tag Team Titles revealed soon as well. This went under the radar but Dan noted back in late November that new blue brand tag team titles have been sitting around for 6 months unused. There's no word yet on why WWE hasn't revealed the new tag titles yet, or if they plan to. The titles are currently held by The New Day.

We noted back in mid-November, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE had plans to reveal two new title re-designs. WWE then revealed a new belt for WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt introduced his custom Fiend-inspired title. It was believed that these were the two re-designs reported on, but it looks like the original report may have been referring to the United States and Intercontinental Titles as Wyatt's custom title for The Fiend is rarely used.

On a related note, Dan noted that UK belt producer Leather Rebels is no longer doing title work for WWE after sexual misconduct claims were made against him earlier this year by models he had worked with. Wildcat has been doing the majority of the work for WWE since then. Their website confirms that they did the recent Intercontinental Title re-design.

Mysterio will defend his United States Title against Seth Rollins on next Monday's Christmas Week edition of RAW. We have full spoilers from last night's tapings at this link.

Stay tuned for updates on the new belts. You can see Dan's tweets below:

New U.S. belt was delivered.... No idea what it looks like. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) December 16, 2019

No. He hasn't made anything for WWE since the sexual misconduct claims came out against him.



Wildcat has been doing majority of the work. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) December 16, 2019