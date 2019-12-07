The WWE UK Championship, currently held by WALTER, was stolen in a "smash and grab" from WALTER's rental car, according to PWInsider. Along with the title, the champion's passport was also taken today in Chicago, Illinois.

Apparently, several indie stars have reported break-ins near Logan Square in Chicago, the site of tonight's EVOLVE 142.

Last night, WALTER defeated Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match at EVOLVE 141 (results here), and Thatcher's rental car was also broken into and property stolen.

WALTER is scheduled to face EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs on tonight's show.