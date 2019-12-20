As we get closer to the revival of the XFL, expect some headlines to take place. With mini-camps coming to a close, that will be easier than expected. The first two trades for the relaunched XFL have come and gone.

The St. Louis Battlehawks have traded LB Markus Jones to the Dallas Renegades in exchange for WR Keith Mumphery. A fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mumphery was selected in Phase #5 of the XFL Draft by the Renegades. While with Michigan State, Mumphery had 88 receptions for 1,348 yards to go along with seven touchdowns. Selected in Phase #5 by the Battlehawks, Jones was undrafted by the NFL but played on the Ravens and Packers' preseason teams. He is best known for breaking the ASU single-season sack record with 17.5 Jones also broke ASU's single-season sack record with 17.5.

Another trade that went down was between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The Wildcats sent cornerback Jalen Collins to the Vipers in exchange for defensive back Arrion Springs. A second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft, Collins bounced around the league before being drafted by the Wildcats in the Supplemental Draft. The 24-year-old Springs was a part of Phase #4 in the XFL Draft, selected in the first round by the Vipers.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.