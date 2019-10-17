The time has finally arrived as Vince McMahon's XFL is starting to take shape. They announced the names of the teams that will be competing this upcoming season, as well as the broadcasts that will be sharing coverage for the masses. All that is missing are the players.

The XFL Draft began on October 15th at 10 a.m. ET and continued yesterday, October 16th. Players from around the world received an invitation to become a part of the rebooted league. The draft was phased the following way:

1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)

2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)

3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)

4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)

5. Open Draft (In addition to P/K/LS, all remaining players after positional drafts will be available)

Teams were able to choose the Defensive Backfield and all remaining players in the Open Draft. In case you missed it, attached are the results of the Skills Players Draft and the Offensive Line/Defensive Front Seven Draft.

Defensive Backfield



Round 21



241) Dallas Renegades - Derron Smith - SAF - Fresno State

242) New York Guardians - Jamar Summers - CB - UConn

243) Houston Roughnecks - Deji Olatoye - CB - North Carolina A&T

244) D.C. Defenders - Elijah Campbell - CB - Northern Iowa

245) Los Angeles Wildcats - Jack Tocho - CB - NC State

246) Seattle Dragons - Jhavonte Dean – CB - Miami

247) St. Louis BattleHawks - Herb Miller - SAF - Florida Atlantic

248) Tampa Bay Vipers - Arrion Springs - CB - Oregon

Round 22



249) Tampa Bay Vipers - Picasso Nelson - CB - Southern Miss

250) St. Louis BattleHawks - Will Hill - SAF - Florida

251) Seattle Dragons - Chris Davis - CB - Auburn

252) Los Angeles Wildcats - Jaylen Dunlap - CB - Illinois

253) D.C. Defenders - Desmond Lawrence - CB - North Carolina

254) Houston Roughnecks - Robert Nelson - CB - Arizona State

255) New York Guardians - Lorenzo Doss - CB - Tulane

256) Dallas Renegades - Treston Decoud - CB - Oregon State

Round 23



257) Dallas Renegades - Dashaun Phillips - CB - Tarleton State

258) New York Guardians - David Rivers - CB - Youngstown State

259) Houston Roughnecks - Trae Elston – SAF - Ole Miss

260) D.C. Defenders - Jalen Myrick - CB - Minnesota

261) Los Angeles Wildcats - C.J. Moore - CB North - Carolina Central

262) Seattle Dragons - Kentrell Brice - SAF - Louisiana Tech

263) St. Louis BattleHawks - D'Montre Wade - CB - Murray State

264) Tampa Bay Vipers - Demontre Hurst - CB - Oklahoma

Round 24



265) Tampa Bay Vipers Jude Adjei-Barimah - CB - Bowling Green

266) St. Louis BattleHawks - Dexter McCoil - SAF - Tulsa

267) Seattle Dragons - Steve Williams - CB - California

268) Los Angeles Wildcats - Roman Tatum - CB - Southern Illinois

269) D.C. Defenders - Doran Grant - CB - Ohio State

270) Houston Roughnecks - Marqueston Huff - SAF - Wyoming

271) New York Guardians - Dravon Askew-Henry - SAF - West Virginia

272) Dallas Renegades - Kurtis Drummond - SAF - Michigan State

Round 25



273) Dallas Renegades - Josh Hawkins - CB - East Carolina

274) New York Guardians - Demetrious Cox - SAF - Michigan State

275) Houston Roughnecks - SaQwan Edwards - SAF - New Mexico

276) D.C. Defenders - Bradley Sylve – CB - Alabama

277) Los Angeles Wildcats - Jordan Powell - SAF - Widener

278) Seattle Dragons - Channing Stribling - CB - Michigan

279) St. Louis BattleHawks - Kenny Robinson - SAF - West Virginia

280) Tampa Bay Vipers - Marcelis Branch - SAF - Robert Morris

Round 26



281) Tampa Bay Vipers - Micah Hannemann - SAF - BYU

282) St. Louis BattleHawks - Marquez White - CB - Florida State

283) Seattle Dragons - Cody Brown - SAF - Arkansas State

284) Los Angeles Wildcats - Ahmad Dixon - SAF - Baylor

285) D.C. Defenders - Reggie Cole - CB - Mary Hardin-Baylor

286) Houston Roughnecks - Ed Reynolds - SAF - Stanford

287) New York Guardians - Andrew Soroh - SAF - Florida Atlantic

288) Dallas Renegades - Montrel Meander - SAF - Grambling State

Round 27



289) Dallas Renegades - John Franklin - III - CB Auburn

290) New York Guardians - Jeremiah McKinnon - CB - Florida International

291) Houston Roughnecks - Brendan Langley - CB - Lamar

292) D.C. Defenders - Rahim Moore - SAF - UCLA

293) Los Angeles Wildcats - Harlan Miller - CB - Southeastern Louisiana

294) Seattle Dragons - Jordan Martin - SAF - Syracuse

295) St. Louis BattleHawks - Trovon Reed - CB - Auburn

296) Tampa Bay Vipers - Lashard Durr - CB - Mississippi State

Round 28



297) Tampa Bay Vipers - Herb Waters - CB - Miami

298) St. Louis BattleHawks - Joe Powell - SAF - Globe Tech

299) Seattle Dragons - Tyson Graham - SAF - South Dakota

300) Los Angeles Wildcats - Jerome Couplin - SAF - William & Mary

301) D.C. Defenders - Tyree Kinnel - SAF - Michigan

302) Houston Roughnecks - Kendall Adams - SAF - Kansas State

303) New York Guardians - Terrence Alexander - CB - LSU

304) Dallas Renegades - Doyin Jibowu - SAF - Fort Hays State

Round 29



305) Dallas Renegades - Donatello Brown - CB - Valdosta State

306) New York Guardians - Nydair Rouse - CB - West Chester

307) Houston Roughnecks - Deatrick Nichols - CB - South Florida

308) D.C. Defenders - Carlos Merritt - SAF - Campbell

309) Los Angeles Wildcats - Mike Stevens - CB - NC State

310) Seattle Dragons - Mohammed Seisay - CB - Nebraska

311) St. Louis BattleHawks - Trey Caldwell - CB - Louisiana Monroe

312) Tampa Bay Vipers - Robenson Therezie - SAF - Auburn

Round 30



313) Tampa Bay Vipers - Bryce Canady - CB - Florida International

314) St. Louis BattleHawks - Ryan White - CB - Auburn

315) Seattle Dragons - Sterling Moore - CB - SMU

316) Los Angeles Wildcats - Bryce Cheek - CB - Akron

317) D.C. Defenders - Ladarius Gunter - CB - Miami

318) Houston Roughnecks - Justin Martin - CB - Tennessee

319) New York Guardians - Ranthony Texada - CB - TCU

320) Dallas Renegades - Ronald Martin - SAF – LSU

Open Draft



