The time has finally arrived as Vince McMahon's XFL is starting to take shape. They announced the names of the teams that will be competing this upcoming season, as well as the broadcasts that will be sharing coverage for the masses. All that is missing are the players.
The XFL Draft began on October 15th at 10 a.m. ET and continued yesterday, October 16th. Players from around the world received an invitation to become a part of the rebooted league. The draft was phased the following way:
1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)
2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)
3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)
4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)
5. Open Draft (In addition to P/K/LS, all remaining players after positional drafts will be available)
Teams were able to choose the Defensive Backfield and all remaining players in the Open Draft. In case you missed it, attached are the results of the Skills Players Draft and the Offensive Line/Defensive Front Seven Draft.
Defensive Backfield
Round 21
241) Dallas Renegades - Derron Smith - SAF - Fresno State
242) New York Guardians - Jamar Summers - CB - UConn
243) Houston Roughnecks - Deji Olatoye - CB - North Carolina A&T
244) D.C. Defenders - Elijah Campbell - CB - Northern Iowa
245) Los Angeles Wildcats - Jack Tocho - CB - NC State
246) Seattle Dragons - Jhavonte Dean – CB - Miami
247) St. Louis BattleHawks - Herb Miller - SAF - Florida Atlantic
248) Tampa Bay Vipers - Arrion Springs - CB - Oregon
Round 22
249) Tampa Bay Vipers - Picasso Nelson - CB - Southern Miss
250) St. Louis BattleHawks - Will Hill - SAF - Florida
251) Seattle Dragons - Chris Davis - CB - Auburn
252) Los Angeles Wildcats - Jaylen Dunlap - CB - Illinois
253) D.C. Defenders - Desmond Lawrence - CB - North Carolina
254) Houston Roughnecks - Robert Nelson - CB - Arizona State
255) New York Guardians - Lorenzo Doss - CB - Tulane
256) Dallas Renegades - Treston Decoud - CB - Oregon State
Round 23
257) Dallas Renegades - Dashaun Phillips - CB - Tarleton State
258) New York Guardians - David Rivers - CB - Youngstown State
259) Houston Roughnecks - Trae Elston – SAF - Ole Miss
260) D.C. Defenders - Jalen Myrick - CB - Minnesota
261) Los Angeles Wildcats - C.J. Moore - CB North - Carolina Central
262) Seattle Dragons - Kentrell Brice - SAF - Louisiana Tech
263) St. Louis BattleHawks - D'Montre Wade - CB - Murray State
264) Tampa Bay Vipers - Demontre Hurst - CB - Oklahoma
Round 24
265) Tampa Bay Vipers Jude Adjei-Barimah - CB - Bowling Green
266) St. Louis BattleHawks - Dexter McCoil - SAF - Tulsa
267) Seattle Dragons - Steve Williams - CB - California
268) Los Angeles Wildcats - Roman Tatum - CB - Southern Illinois
269) D.C. Defenders - Doran Grant - CB - Ohio State
270) Houston Roughnecks - Marqueston Huff - SAF - Wyoming
271) New York Guardians - Dravon Askew-Henry - SAF - West Virginia
272) Dallas Renegades - Kurtis Drummond - SAF - Michigan State
Round 25
273) Dallas Renegades - Josh Hawkins - CB - East Carolina
274) New York Guardians - Demetrious Cox - SAF - Michigan State
275) Houston Roughnecks - SaQwan Edwards - SAF - New Mexico
276) D.C. Defenders - Bradley Sylve – CB - Alabama
277) Los Angeles Wildcats - Jordan Powell - SAF - Widener
278) Seattle Dragons - Channing Stribling - CB - Michigan
279) St. Louis BattleHawks - Kenny Robinson - SAF - West Virginia
280) Tampa Bay Vipers - Marcelis Branch - SAF - Robert Morris
Round 26
281) Tampa Bay Vipers - Micah Hannemann - SAF - BYU
282) St. Louis BattleHawks - Marquez White - CB - Florida State
283) Seattle Dragons - Cody Brown - SAF - Arkansas State
284) Los Angeles Wildcats - Ahmad Dixon - SAF - Baylor
285) D.C. Defenders - Reggie Cole - CB - Mary Hardin-Baylor
286) Houston Roughnecks - Ed Reynolds - SAF - Stanford
287) New York Guardians - Andrew Soroh - SAF - Florida Atlantic
288) Dallas Renegades - Montrel Meander - SAF - Grambling State
Round 27
289) Dallas Renegades - John Franklin - III - CB Auburn
290) New York Guardians - Jeremiah McKinnon - CB - Florida International
291) Houston Roughnecks - Brendan Langley - CB - Lamar
292) D.C. Defenders - Rahim Moore - SAF - UCLA
293) Los Angeles Wildcats - Harlan Miller - CB - Southeastern Louisiana
294) Seattle Dragons - Jordan Martin - SAF - Syracuse
295) St. Louis BattleHawks - Trovon Reed - CB - Auburn
296) Tampa Bay Vipers - Lashard Durr - CB - Mississippi State
Round 28
297) Tampa Bay Vipers - Herb Waters - CB - Miami
298) St. Louis BattleHawks - Joe Powell - SAF - Globe Tech
299) Seattle Dragons - Tyson Graham - SAF - South Dakota
300) Los Angeles Wildcats - Jerome Couplin - SAF - William & Mary
301) D.C. Defenders - Tyree Kinnel - SAF - Michigan
302) Houston Roughnecks - Kendall Adams - SAF - Kansas State
303) New York Guardians - Terrence Alexander - CB - LSU
304) Dallas Renegades - Doyin Jibowu - SAF - Fort Hays State
Round 29
305) Dallas Renegades - Donatello Brown - CB - Valdosta State
306) New York Guardians - Nydair Rouse - CB - West Chester
307) Houston Roughnecks - Deatrick Nichols - CB - South Florida
308) D.C. Defenders - Carlos Merritt - SAF - Campbell
309) Los Angeles Wildcats - Mike Stevens - CB - NC State
310) Seattle Dragons - Mohammed Seisay - CB - Nebraska
311) St. Louis BattleHawks - Trey Caldwell - CB - Louisiana Monroe
312) Tampa Bay Vipers - Robenson Therezie - SAF - Auburn
Round 30
313) Tampa Bay Vipers - Bryce Canady - CB - Florida International
314) St. Louis BattleHawks - Ryan White - CB - Auburn
315) Seattle Dragons - Sterling Moore - CB - SMU
316) Los Angeles Wildcats - Bryce Cheek - CB - Akron
317) D.C. Defenders - Ladarius Gunter - CB - Miami
318) Houston Roughnecks - Justin Martin - CB - Tennessee
319) New York Guardians - Ranthony Texada - CB - TCU
320) Dallas Renegades - Ronald Martin - SAF – LSU
Open Draft
