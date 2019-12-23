Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Clip shown of AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU beating The Young Bucks. Cut to the second annual SCU / Young Bucks Christmas party with SCU in a very festive mood, Matt and Nick, not so much. Sky finally notices and asks them what's wrong? Matt mentions how SCU beat them, Sky says the Young Bucks have beaten them in the past and the brothers are just down. He continues in a cheerful manner, they're all in it together and they just need to snap out of it! Sky then stands up and he's wearing his AEW Tag Title. Matt can't believe Sky brought it to his home for the party. Sky says he brings it everywhere.

Kazarian goes to say something and he's wearing his too. Young Bucks feel like they are just rubbing it in their faces. Matt kicks them out. Christopher Daniels stays behind keeps eating. Matt stares at him and then boots Daniels out for being an SCU guy. Daniels goes to leave and says Dana's cooking (Matt's wife) wasn't that good anyways. Matt responds it was Cracker Barrel catering! He spears Daniels down and then throws some terrible punches, mocking that Dark Order minion's punches on Dustin Rhodes. Matt throws a ton of them while he and Nick then stare at the camera. The brothers eventually laugh.

* Matt, Nick, and Kenny catching up, and talk about their recent busy days before last week's Dynamite. Kenny laughed at them counter-programming WWE by not having commercials for his match. Nick says he's over the flu. They talk about how cold it is, but Kenny is wearing shorts, not realizing it would be that cold. Nick says they can't show Kenny's NJPW shorts because the fans will think, "Oh you're working with New Japan now, haha!" He then looks over and AEW President Tony Khan is standing there.

* Back to Matt and Nick's party, who are enjoying the party and laughing at SCU, who are still standing outside the house. Daniels is holding his face, despite not getting punched. Dana comes up and doesn't get why SCU is outside, she brings them back in.

* Last week, Michael Nakazawa works with Justin Roberts announcing. Nick then shows off Justin Roberts' new merchandise.

* Backstage, a drunk Hangman Page looks for Kenny after he mistakenly hit Omega in their match against the Lucha Brothers. Page walks around backstage yelling, "Kenny!" He asks random people "Have you seen my friend?" He asks Darby Allin where Kenny is, then rides off on his skateboard. Page thinks he's found Kenny, but it's AEW Women's World Champion Riho. Page finally finds Kenny, "I just want to say to you—" but passes out.

* Back at the holiday party. Young Bucks says they should have just booked themselves to win the titles. Daniels comes in with homemade hot chocolate that he says gets rave reviews for 20 years. He then slips and the guys say he botched again. Referencing his recent mess up against Pentagon Jr. Daniels says to himself, "Maybe I don't still got it."

* Backstage, Kris Statlander attempts to make some coffee. The Best Friends roll up and ask if she likes aliens. "I am an alien," Statlander responds. The Best Friends note they have some in their entrance video. She asks if they are going to take her to their leader. Orange Cassidy strolls up. She tries to touch his nose, he stops her, then touches her, and the two walk off. Chuck and Trent eventually follow.

* Backstage, Matt is icing up after getting attacked by The Dark Order and talking with Kenny. Kenny thinks they need to take care of it before things get out of hand. Nakazawa comes in, says he's sick of losing, and wants revenge against PAC. Kenny says PAC is just going after Nakazawa to get to him, if they ignore him, he'll just go away. Nakazawa says he'll take care of it.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds walk backstage dressed as the Dark Order minions. Silver didn't like the attack they did, and says he didn't sign up for that. Reynolds says to trust Evil Uno and walks off. Silver doesn't seem to like it, but follows his partner. In a bathroom, someone washes the blood off their hands and throws their mask in the trash.