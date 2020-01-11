Lucha Libre AAA Wrestler La Parka (Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza) passed away at age 56, according to @luchablog.

La Parka never recovered from in-ring injuries that happened months earlier from a botched suicide dive.

During his career, La Parka was also known as La Parka II, La Parka Jr., and Maligno. He made his Lucha Libre AAA debut in 1995. In 2018, he appeared on an episode of Impact Wrestling.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our condolences to the family and friends of La Parka.