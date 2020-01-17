Former WWE star Abraham Washington has recently been portraying a new character called Rev. Jeremiah Constantine. On Friday, Washington posted a video on his YouTube channel portraying another character called Klark Kunte Kent, who took some very heavy handed shots at WWE in a segment that parodies cable news opinion programs.

Washington started off taking aim at Seth Rollins' new "Messiah" gimmick.

"Seth, as of today, is 33 years old," Washington said. "Ironically, Jesus was murdered at age 33. Clearly WWE is attempting to repeat history by crucifying his career with a sh-tty, sacrilegious, brought-back-to-life CM Punk Messiah-type gimmick.

"Speaking of being brought back to life, the only thing in need of resurrection seems to be WWE creative itself, which has been dead since 2003 and that is heavily reflected in Monday Night RAW's ratings."

Washington also took aim at the McMahon family when talking about Triple H's recent joke about Paige.

"Can you believe that sh-t? This coming from a man who f--ked a cold lifeless body," Washington said. "And no, I'm not talking about Katie Vick. I'm talking about Stephanie McMahon, you cold hearted b--ch."

Washington addressed his firing from WWE, which was reportedly over an inappropriate Kobe Bryant rape joke as well as a tweet about Linda McMahon's Senate run.

"It's a good thing for Triple H that Linda McMahon was not running for Senate for the 16th goddam time, thus allowing him to keep his job and not to be fired like someone from the past who we all know and love," Abraham stated.

Washington also referenced some recent stories regarding Lars Sullivan, CM Punk ripping The Miz on Twitter, the Liv Morgan - Lana angle and more. You can watch the video above, however please note that it contains a lot of adult language.

