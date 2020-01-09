AEW just announced Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley for next week's AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach.
AEW tweeted, "Just signed for Next Wednesday, January 15th's #AEW's Bash at the Beach LIVE from Miami ... @sammyguevara vs @JonMoxley"
AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach will be at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.
Below is the updated card:
* PAC vs. Darby Allin
* Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Awesome Kong and Mel (with Brandi Rhodes)
* MJF, The Butcher, The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall
