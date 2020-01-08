AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach goes down next week at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, and multiple matches have been announced.

First up it will be PAC vs. Darby Allin for the first-time ever. After saving Riho and Kris Statlander from the Nightmare Collective on tonight's show it will be Hikaru Shida and Statlander vs. Awesome Kong and Mel (with Brandi Rhodes).

Finally, DDP got involved with MJF for a second time this week, and next week Page will be involved in 6-man tag action. It will be MJF, The Butcher, The Blade with The Bunny vs. DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall.

Also announced tonight, in two weeks at AEW: Chris Jericho's Rock 'N Wrestling Rager at Sea it will be Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt) vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz

