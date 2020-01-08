Brandi Rhodes' Nightmare Collective now has a fourth member who debuted during AEW Women's World Championship Riho vs. Kris Statlander on tonight's Dynamite.

Brandi was initially at commentary and came ringside (along with Awesome Kong and Mel) to get in Statlander's face. The new member, Luther, would come out from under the ring and get the jump on Statlander. Although his face was hidden, he had made a brief appearance weeks ago in a segment with Brandi. Commentary referred to him as "Japanese Deathmatch Legend Dr. Luther," wrestling for FMW and IWA.

Riho would end up retaining the title after Kong tripped up Statlander for the pinfall loss. Both Riho and Statlander were attacked by Kong and Mel after the match, but were saved by Hikaru Shida. Sonny Kiss and Big Swole also came to the ring to make sure they were okay.

.@shidahikaru helps even the odds for Riho and Kris, but @RealBrittBaker? She'll just be over here if anyone needs her... #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/NYYYE7QaTV — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 9, 2020









Just a little more information on the Protector. Luther is a Legend of Japanese Death Matches for both the FMW & IWA Promotions. While a great addition to the #NightmareCollective, it may not be so great for the Stars of #AEW. pic.twitter.com/ohlEo45qhj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 9, 2020



