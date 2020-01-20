AEW has announced details on its debut in New York.

The company revealed that a Dynamite debut in New York will be held on March 18 from inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. This comes a week before AEW's debut in New Jersey on March 25 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 24th at noon ET. Stars featured on the graphic for the New York show include Kris Statlander, Darby Allin, SCU, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

