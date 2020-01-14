Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.
Nyla Rose vs. Shanna
Darby Allin vs. Brandon Cutler
Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon (w/Tully Blanchard and Leva Bates) vs. Gunn Club (Billy and Austin Gunn)
Also, legendary Memphis wrestling announcer Dave Brown!
