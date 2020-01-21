Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.







Big Swole vs. Diamante

Strong Hearts vs. Jurassic Express

Taz joins on commentary

And much more!

To view last week's recap, click here

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez welcome fans to another edition of AEW Dark! The first match is announced.

Both women lock up. Swole with an arm rigor. Diamante reverse it. Swole with a roll-up pin, cover, Diamante kicks out at 1. Swole goes for two more pins after, Diamante kicks out each time. Swole with a side headlock. The fans in the audience are 50/50 on who they're cheering for. Swole with a shoulder tackle, Diamante gets up, tries for an arm drag, Swole counters with a pump kick. Diamante now on the apron. Diamante choking Swole over the top rope. Diamante is back in the ring. Diamante with two snap suplexes, couldn't get the third one in. Swole trapped in the corner, she makes her way out with an elbow and palm strike. Diamante fires back with a dropkick, cover, Swole kicks out at 1. Diamante grabs a pair of sandals and brings it into the ring. The referee takes one of them out of her hands. Swole finds the other one in Diamante's pants. She smacks her with it. Swole with a knee strike, followed by a lariat. Diamante with multiple right strikes to Swole's midsection. Swole with the dirty dancing (forearm strike), cover, Swole picks up the win!

Winner: Big Swole



And now, the main event!

Strong Hearts vs. Jurassic Express