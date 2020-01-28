Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.



QT Marshall vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford)

Dark Order vs. Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler

Nyla Rose vs. Shanna (In A Tables Match)

Tony Schiavone welcome fans to another edition of AEW Dark! The first match is announced!

Nyla Rose vs. Shanna (In A Tables Match)

Shanna jumps on top of Rose and slams her down on the canvas. Rose counters. Rose steps out of the ring and pulls out a table from underneath the ring. Shanna lands a crossbody on Rose from the apron. Shanna pushes the table into the ring, Rose grabs hold of it and slams it into Shanna's midsection. Rose sets up the table in the corner. Rose with a thunderous chest chop. Rose sends Shanna towards the table, Shanna falls right before hitting the table. Shanna with a running dropkick. Shanna sits Rose up on top of the rope. Rose counters with a boot to the face. Shanna climbs to the top and sends Rose over with a hurricanrana. Shanna rearranges the table and sets it in the middle of the ring. Shanna tries to hoist Rose up, but Rose counters. Rose lands face-first on the bottom part of the table, courtesy of a DDT from Shanna. Shanna takes the table and sets it up on the outside. Rose is on the apron. Shanna circles around the ring and takes Rose down with an elbow strike. As Shanna was about to pull off another move, Rose grabs hold of her and sends her through the table. Rose wins the match.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Post-Match: Rose isn't done attacking Shanna. Sadie Gibbs makes her way out to help Shanna. Gibbs puts up a good fight, until Rose powerbombs Gibbs through a table.

Up next, the second match of the night!

QT Marshall vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford)

Both men lock up. Sabian locks Marshall's left arm, Marshall reverses out of it. Marshall with a combination move on Sabian. Ford from the outside attacks Marshall. Sabian mocks Marshall while he's down. Sabian locks up Marshall's left arm again. Marshall climbs to his feet and starts swinging towards Sabian's midsection to break out of the hold. Ford pulls Marshall's left arm, while Sabian is distracting referee Aubrey Edwards. Sabian with a springboard crossbody gets caught midair by Marshall. Marshall with a tilt-a-whirl flapjack, cover, Sabian kicks out at 2. With Sabian down, Marshall climbs to the top rope and flies off, Sabian moves out of the way in time and locks in an armbar on Marshall. Sabian breaks it up. Sabian climbs on top of Marshall for the pin, Ford is holding on to Marshall's arms so he can't kick out. Sabian picks up the win.

Winner: Kip Sabian

And now, the main event!

Dark Order vs. Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler

Kiss and Grayson start the match. Grayson jumps Kiss and sends him over towards his corner so he can tag in Evil Uno. Uno with a strong right hand, sends Kiss down on the canvas. Kiss counters with a kick to Uno's face. Uno tags in Grayson. Kiss with a dropkick, followed by an enziguri. Kiss on the apron flies over the top rope with a split drop, cover, Grayson kicks out. Grayson with the Knightfall, he goes over and tags in Uno. Dark Order are both in the ring, they land the Fatality on Kiss. Uno goes for the cover and picks up the win.

Winners: Dark Order



That concludes this week's episode.