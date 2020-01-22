Tonight's episode will air from Chris Jericho's cruise (Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux) as it heads from Miami, Florida to the Bahamas. The show was taped yesterday, so if you're interested in spoilers, click here.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* SCU (c) vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* PAC vs. Jon Moxley (Number One Contender Match for the AEW World Championship)

* Jurassic Express vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Joey Janela vs. MJF (with Wardlow)