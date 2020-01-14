WWE has confirmed 4 more entrants for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to take place later this month - Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley.

R-Truth is also now listed on the official Rumble preview on the WWE website, but they noted that he was "un-declared after declaring" during the RAW segment with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. There's no word yet on if Truth will actually be an official entrant in the match, but he's currently on the list.

There are now 12 open spots in the men's Rumble Match. Sarah Logan was announced for the women's Rumble Match before RAW, but no new spots for that match were confirmed during the show. There are still 26 open spots for the women's match.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, 12 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin