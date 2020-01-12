Two nights ago at an NXT live event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Alex Shelley made his in-ring debut for the promotion. Shelley teamed up with KUSHIDA to reunite The Time Splitters and defeat The Forgotten Sons.

Shelley will team up with KUSHIDA against The Grizzled Young Veterans on next week's NXT in a Dusty Rhodes Classic first round match. No word yet on if Shelley has signed a full-time contract with WWE. He did work as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last October.

Since his debut, Shelley commented on Twitter about his mindset and getting to wrestle in NXT.

"I've more to say, but wrestling for @WWE and @WWENXT specifically has been a dream of mine for awhile. I have had to do a lot of hard things in life, especially the last few years. But so have you. If a single person can draw some inspiration and strength from this? Win. Thanks.

"Broke down on the highway post @WWENXT in Warren, OH, studying for my CSCS exam, looking up chords to @TogetherPangea songs, reading Scott Pilgrim books. Not even mad. The high I experienced this weekend was immeasurable. Thank you, NXT, Kushi, everyone.

"In short, I am the most punk rock wrestler currently active. No gimmick. Bet."

