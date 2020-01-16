- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode saw the final first round matches in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Alex Shelley made his TV in-ring debut for the company as he and Kushida reunited The Time Splitters for a loss to The Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake and Zack Gibson. You can click here for full updates on the Dusty Classic coming out of this week's NXT episode.

There had been some speculation on Shelley's future with WWE, but he indicates in the video above that he and Kushida will continue to team together on the brand.

"We may have lost tonight but quite frankly, we owe the NXT Universe a big thank you," Shelley said. "We wouldn't be teaming together again if it weren't for them, and really, truly, if it weren't for the best competition in the entire world, re-grouping and coming together in NXT, OK? So, NXT tag teams - we're putting you on blast, we're putting you on notice. I don't care where you're from. I don't care if you're from Japan, Canada, Mexico, the UK, the US of A, Alex Shelley and Kushida may have lost tonight, but I can guarantee our skills are the best, the #1, and we'll prove it anytime. That's the good thing about us - we re-group, we re-collect, and we get better."

- For those who missed this week's NXT episode, Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix called the action because Nigel McGuinness was not there.

Mauro later noted on commentary that Nigel was enjoying some time off in England after teaming up with Tom Phillips to call last Sunday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event in the country.

Nigel will be back calling the NXT action with Mauro and Beth on next Wednesday's Worlds Collide go-home edition of NXT.

- WWE issued an announcement today to congratulate WrestleMania 2 star Jim "Jimbo" Covert on his 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

It was announced on Wednesday that the former nine-year Chicago Bears tackle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame's Centennial Class, which will be formall enshrined into Hall on Saturday, August 8 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio from 7-10:30pm. It will air on CBS. Covert was a part of the big NFL vs. WWE Battle Royal at WrestleMania 2, which was won by WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Below is WWE's full announcement:

