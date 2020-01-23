Ring of Honor has announced that Amazing Red will be appearing at Supercard of Honor XIV on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Center.

The former Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion worked with the company during Impact Wrestling's early partnership with them. He made a number of appearances for the promotion over the years, including a tag bout with T.J. Perkins against Michael Elgin and Roderick Strong at ROH's 10th Anniversary Show.

As noted, ROH recently announced that Bullet Club members, Jay White, KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori are scheduled for Supercard of Honor XIV.

Will Ospreay, Jay Lethal, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, ROH World Champion PCO, Slex, PJ Black, Marty Scurll and RUSH will also be at the event.

