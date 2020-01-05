Hirooki Goto won the NEVER Openweight Championship against KENTA at tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 14. Goto finished KENTA off with GTR to get the pinfall victory. This is Goto's fifth time winning the title. KENTA won it in August.
