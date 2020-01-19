UFC 246 (results here) went down last night at the T-Mobile Arena where Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerone via TKO (head kick and punches) in just 40 seconds.

In the crowd for the event was Batista, who turned 51 yesterday, along with his good friend Titus O'Neil.

Batista spoke with Megan Olivi—who acknowledged he was going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year—right before the main event. Wearing a cowboy hat, "The Animal" said he was there in support of Cerone and picked him to win the fight.

Batista retired from wrestling last year, shortly after WrestleMania 35, losing to Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match. He'll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this year in Tampa, Florida.