Former UFC champion Conor McGregor kicked off 2020 just like he wanted to, finishing Donald Cerrone in the first minute of their main event fight at UFC 246 Saturday night.

"Notorious," who had not earned a win inside the Octagon since 2016, landed with a head-kick and followed with several perfectly-placed shots that floored Cerrone. Referee Herb Dean stepped in just 40 seconds into the welterweight contest to wave it off.

McGregor, who took time off after a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2018, appeared to land with a shoulder strike moments into the bout that rattled "Cowboy."

In the co-main event, Holly Holm picked up a decision over Raquel Pennington, as the former champion kept her name on a short list of contenders to UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Complete results are below:

* Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (strikes) at :40 of Round 1

* Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via submission (armbar) at 4:38 of Round 2

* Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:49 of Round 1

* Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via submission (neck crank) at 1:46 of Round 2

* Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via TKO (strikes) at 1:10 of Round 1

* Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Sabina Mazo def. JJ Aldrich via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)