- Above is the second episode of the "What's Your Hobbie with Robbie?" series from the WWE Performance Center channel on YouTube. The series features WWE NXT Superstar Robert Stone interview some of the other talents about their hobbies. Stone is the former Robbie E, who is currently managing The Outliers (Dorian Mak, Riddick Moss) in NXT.

This new episode features NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde. Stone joins Wilde at his home studio to get more insight on how to create music.

- As we noted earlier this week at this link, the USA Network issued an announcement to tout how they were the #1 cable network in primetime for the 14th consecutive year, and the success they had in 2019. The announcement credited WWE RAW for some of the success, noting that RAW was the #1 cable entertainment show on Mondays in 2019, and the #1 most-social primetime series in all of TV. The announcement also mentioned the success of "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and "Miz & Mrs." with The Miz and Maryse.

WWE issued an announcement of their own today to tout the RAW ratings and USA Network success in 2019. They recapped the first RAW of 2020 and said the red brand showed no signs of slowing the momentum. You can see the full announcement from WWE below:

Raw finished as the No. 1 cable entertainment program on Mondays and the No. 1 most social primetime series in all of television. The debut of "Straight Up Steve Austin" also flexed its muscle with support from the WWE Universe as the No. 1 unscripted cable series for men in the key 18-49 and 25-54 demographics. The first Raw of 2020 was highlighted by Brock Lesnar's historic Royal Rumble proclamation, a brutal U.S. Title showdown between Andrade and Rey Mysterio and the massive return of Big Show as the Monday Night leader showed no signs of slowing the momentum.

- 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Batista took to Twitter today and commented on how Vince McMahon wouldn't allow any troublesome players in the league when it launches soon.

"Well I can say this about the @xfl2020.. knowing that @VinceMcMahon is a huge dog lover, there's not chance in hell he'd be ok with dog murderers and piece of s--t players abounding their dogs in the middle of the street. I'm not sure how anyone else is ok with it either," Batista tweeted.

The Animal may have been referring to the outrage over the controversial and retired Michael Vick being a captain in the upcoming NFL Pro Bowl, or just a reference to some of the many other NFL players who find trouble off the field.

