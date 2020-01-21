Recently on The New Day: Feel The Power [Baybee!], The New Day, who recently re-signed with WWE, were joined by Big E's college roommate, 'Big Juicy' Rashad Dunn. Among many other things, Dunn talked about his longstanding relationship with Big E. According to Dunn, Big E has been called Big E since they were 18 years old. 'The Juice' explained that E was also called 'The Myth' in college because of his massive build.

"Everybody calls him Big E and they don't realize Big E has been his name for a long time now, since we were 18. We called him that since then because nobody could pronounce his name." Dunn continued, "[Big E was called The Myth] because he had that build back then. He was bigger than he is right now. That's the first time I've ever seen him own that. He was this massive human being and he was 20, almost 30 lbs. heavier than he is right now, so he's walking in and we're looking at him like, 'that's the baby Hulk, that's chocolate Hulk right there.' He just walks in and he's this massive human being, so he's in there getting extra curls and whatnot and we're all like, 'can we get extra work in?' and the weight staff is like, 'no, go away.' And one day, I was like, 'well, he gets extra work', 'well, that's him.'"

During the podcast, Dunn said that Big E has always been cheap. Apparently, Big E saved some cash by buying a beat up Geo Metro and shoehorning himself inside it to get around.

"When we started living together, we found out how cheap, how very frugal, he is. There's nothing wrong with saving money. One of my favorite things about it was that he bought this Geo Metro that was a '91 Geo Metro. It was about as big as this table, I think. It was 2006. It was on sale. He was like, 'how much is this? $800?' And he came in looking like a sardine in this thing. He gets out, it's like, you hear the suspension." Dunn remembered, "what we would do, like, all of the roommates, there were 5 of us, and we would squash into this Geo Metro. And he would get in with his shoulders and elbows tucked in to the side. And we'd have to drive everywhere we'd go, so we'd look like a little clown car getting out!"

Also during the podcast, Dunn shared a story of returning home from school to find Big E was not being king of the castle.

"He, as all men do, he has impulses. And so, I'm going to do it. I wasn't going to do it, but you fired off on The Juice, so The Juice has to fire back. That's just how it is. I'm going to squeeze it for everything it's worth. So I get home. I'm the only one without a car, so I'm walking to and from school every day." Dunn recalled, "I come home one day. I see his car is in the driveway. Okay, whatever. We had a split-level house, so I'm downstairs and I'm, like, yelling for E, 'E! E! E! Man, where you at?' Nothing, okay? I'm walking around, walking upstairs, 'E! E!' So you walk down the hallway and you have a room straight ahead and a room to the right, so I walk in. This is Mike's room, by the way.

"Mike had the computer, so oh yeah, oh yeah, absolutely, I'm walking by and I see E. Out of the corner of my eye, I see a figure. I go straight ahead into the room in the front and I'm looking into the room on the side. So I'm, like, yelling for E. I turn around and E is semi stood up over this laptop computer and he's looking at me. He [has] got this look of mortified terror on his face. Like, he looked like a doe who had been caught in the headlights with a rifle. His pants are a quarter of the way down and I'm looking at him like, 'dude, I've been yelling for you for the last 5 minutes! What are you doing? What's going on?' And then, I just take in the whole picture because E walked around shirtless. E just doesn't believe in shirts. I said, 'dude, what are you doing?' I look at him and I look at the computer. I look back at him and I looked back at the computer again. I looked back at him and I go, 'no!' I start laughing and then I turned around and walked away. He's looking at me with a look on his face like he's mad at me! I'm like, 'why are you mad at me?'"

Another amusing note was Dunn's claim that Big E is obsessed with the 2005 movie Hitch.

"[Big E's] obsessed with the movie [Hitch]," Dunn divulged. "The man will watch it all day long, literally, literally all day long. I sat and watched this man sit in a recliner and watch Hitch as it came on over, and over, and over, and over. I looked at him, and I walked into the kitchen, and I said, 'man, are we watching this again.' He goes, 'yes.' I said, 'are you serious?' He goes, 'it's a great movie.'"

Big E went on to explain his love of the movie.

"If Hitch is on the TV, you better believe I am watching it! Hitch is incredible. Will Smith? Kevin James? Kevin James! Hold up. Eva Mendes in her prime looking right. Are you kidding me? Always looking right." Big E added, "I'm not even a huge romcom guy, but that might be the perfect romcom. Will Smith is so lovable. You know when he needs the Benadryl and his face gets puffy? You see?"

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The New Day: Feel The Power with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

