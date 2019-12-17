As noted earlier at this link, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston revealed on The New Day's "Feel The Power" podcast that he recently inked a new five-year contract with WWE.

Kofi isn't the only one to sign a new WWE contract as Big E and Xavier Woods also signed new five-year deals at the same time. WWE Backstage reporter Ryan Satin noted on tonight's show that all three members of The New Day negotiated their deals for the same pay and the same terms as a way to show solidarity.

Big E is currently holding the blue brand titles with Kofi. They retained their titles over The Revival in a Ladder Match at WWE TLC on Sunday. Woods is out of action with an Achilles tear and could end up missing WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but that hasn't been confirmed as it's still early.

On a related note, Satin reported on tonight's show that Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have also inked new multi-year deals with WWE. Satin did not confirm the length of the new contracts for The Street Profits, but WWE has been signing talents to five-year deals as of late. Ford and Dawkins are currently working the RAW brand tag team division.

Below is a shot from tonight's segment on FS1's Backstage show, along with the WWE announcements:

