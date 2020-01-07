- Above are the top 10 moments from the first WWE RAW episode of 2020.

- Toni Storm and Liv Morgan have been announced for Wednesday's episode of The Bump on the WWE Network and WWE Digital platforms. As we've noted, Kevin Owens will be the in-studio guest for this week's episode, which is the first live episode of The Bump for 2020.

- As noted, last night's RAW from Oklahoma City saw WWE veteran Big Show return to team with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to face Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain in the main event. That match ended in chaos, to set up next week's six-man "Fist Fight" with the same two teams.

Show took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on his return to WWE. He also praised Joe and Owens.

He wrote, "Great to return to #Raw for my first match on Monday night in years! Teaming up with @SamoaJoe and @FightOwensFight last night was awesome, two very talented young men. And as for next week's "fist fight" ... I'll leave this here. [fist emoji]"

You can see Show's full tweet below, and you can click here for post-show video of The World's Largest Athlete talking about his time off and his return.