It appears as if Charlotte Flair will be challenging NXT Champion Rhea Ripley for a match at WrestleMania 36.

According to PW Insider, Flair is scheduled to be at this week's NXT in Orlando.

Flair won the 30-women Royal Rumble match this past Sunday to challenge for a World title shot at WrestleMania. On RAW this past Monday night, Charlotte did not declare who she would be facing, and just said that should would be challenging for "a championship" at WrestleMania. As we previously reported, Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania.

On the Wrestling Inc. podcast following Monday's RAW, Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and myself discussed the possibility of Flair squaring off against Ripley at WrestleMania.

"I think [WWE is] going to swerve, I think it's going to be Shayna and Becky at WrestleMania and I think Charlotte's going to announce her title shot against Rhea Ripley," I said. "Charlotte vs. Bayley or anyone else on SmackDown does not feel like a WrestleMania match."

"That would be such a great freakin' step up for Rhea Ripley's progression," Morgan said. "It's an easy explanation for Charlotte, saying, 'look, I've won every title there is to win. I've wrestled Becky, I've beaten her. I've wrestled Bayley, I've beaten her too.' And then just cut the promo on Rhea Ripley, 'I've never faced Rhea Ripley, she's got the NXT title, I'm a former NXT Champion...' It's such an easy promo to do."

