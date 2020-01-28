WWE currently has Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch planned for WrestleMania 36, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

As noted before, the original plan was for Baszler to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, but Charlotte Flair ended up winning. Flair noted on RAW that she has not decided on her WrestleMania 36 opponent yet. Meltzer added that Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is not the plan for WrestleMania, at least as of now.

There's no word yet on how WWE will get to Baszler vs. Lynch. Lynch appeared on this week's RAW and said the near person she beats up will be because she wanted to, not because she had to and had something to prove.

The Queen of Spades and The Man previously tangled at the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, in the Triple Threat main event with Bayley. Baszler won that match, by forcing Bayley to submit. She and Lynch and fought in the weeks leading up to the big Triple Threat.

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is also penciled in for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Reigns was also originally scheduled to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, but plans for both Rumbles were recently changed. There's no word yet on how WWE will get to Reigns vs. Wyatt, but we should have a better idea on this week's SmackDown.

As noted, Rumble winner Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was officially announced for WrestleMania 36 on this week's RAW. Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was also teased, and Meltzer adds that this match is also on the books.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Stay tuned for updates on the card.