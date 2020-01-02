It was announced that former Ring of Honor stars BJ Whitmer and Kelly Klein will be getting a divorce. Whitmer discussed the situation on social media via Twitter:

"I have a personal statement to make," Whitmer stated. "My wife Kelly Klein and I are divorcing. This is happening because Kelly breached the trust in our relationship by stepping outside of our marriage. This is the only thing I have to say about the matter. This has been a very difficult time for myself and my family. News or our split was already spreading around the business and I wanted to make a statement before it made it to social media or wrestling media."

Whitmer and Klein have been married since 2017.

Working on and off with Ring of Honor since 2003, Whitmer put in his resignation with the company in December 2018. The issues he had stemmed from ROH interfering when WWE invited him to be a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. During his time in ROH, Whitmer had held a number of behind-the-scenes roles, including: color commentator, travel preparations, production, putting together matches, and training wrestlers at the ROH Dojo. He had to limit his time as a performer following a piledriver taken on the apron a few years ago.

As for Klein, Whitmer recently tweeted out that she was let go by ROH over email. This comes during a time in which she was concussed following an incident in October during the companies UK tour. She has had a history of injuries that weren't treated by the company, as per her interview with Newsweek.