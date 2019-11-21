Current ROH Women's Champion Kelly Klein is parting ways with the company.

According to Klein's husband, BJ Whitmer, Klein was "fired" via email by ROH COO Joe Koff on Tuesday evening. Whitmer said that Klein was still suffering from post concussion syndrome, and that her firing occurred while she was still injured.

Now that the cat is out of the bag. Yes, my wife @RealKellyKlein was fired by @ringofhonor COO Joe Koff, via email Tuesday evening. Not a phone call, an EMAIL. Kelly is still very much suffering from Post Concussion Syndrome and was fired while still injured. https://t.co/0Otra5aq4j — BJ Whitmer (@BJ_Whitmer) November 21, 2019

Joey Mercury, who has been critical of Ring Of Honor since being released by the company in late October, revealed earlier this month that Klein was making under $24,000 a year with the promotion in her 2019 ROH contract, which was confirmed by Whitmer. Mercury blasted ROH for not implementing a concussion protocol, and stated that ROH GM Greg Gilleland had allowed her to travel to South Africa following a "brain injury." Klein confirmed Mercury's claims, stating that she hoped that the issues becoming public would lead to the issues being addressed.

"I didn't bring issues up publicly before," Klein wrote on Twitter. "I was afraid for my job and the jobs of my colleagues. I don't want to take away their place of work. I want to make their place of work better and safer. Maybe someone will finally listen and let me and others help make things better."

Mercury shared a portion of alleged email that Koff sent Klein regarding her release, which is below. The email stated that Klein breached their agreement by sharing confidential materials "with another contractor", which was then "used to defame and slander the company and one of its key officers, Greg Gilleland." The email noted that she used her social media presence to help the stories gain traction and validate the claims. It was stated that Klein's contract would not be renewed, which expires at the end of December, as opposed to enforcing the breach of contract, which would end the agreement immediately and enact a 6 month non-compete.

How dare she!?!? The nerve. That's what you get, @RealKellyKlein - hey I wonder who else you sent that nice email to? What if Tomorrow's Summit was actually the resignation of GG & JK!?!? If it isn't- I'm more than prepared to get LOUD & specific. Talent deserve this treatment. pic.twitter.com/RY2hPdfyX0 — mercury in retrograde (@JOEYnRetrograde) November 21, 2019

Klein, who won her third ROH Women Of Honor Championship by defeating Angelina Love at Glory By Honor XVII last month, has been tweeting regarding her ROH departure, and took exception with Koff stating that she was slandering the company.

"If you don't want someone to know what you said... don't say it," Klein wrote. "Defame? Slander? I haven't seen @JOEYnRetrograde make a false statement yet... EXPOSED some people for what they say, do, are.

"If your own words damage your reputation... Sounds like YOU just embarrassed yourSELF."

We have reached out to ROH for comment and will provide it shall we receive one. Stay tuned for updates on the story.