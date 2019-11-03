With the permission of Kelly Klein, Joey Mercury released e-mails on Twitter between Klein and ROH GM Greg Gilleland about concerns (termination rights, royalties, waiver and release of liability) Klein had in her 2019 ROH contract. In the e-mails it was also revealed Klein was making under $24,000 a year with the promotion.

Earlier this week it was reported Joey Mercury was released from Ring of Honor where he began his time in May of 2018, overseeing the company's dojo along with working as a producer and on the creative team. Over the past week, Mercury has blasted Gilleland for his treatment of talent, fans, and how the company has handle live events.

As noted, Klein asked Gilleland about ROH's concussion protocol after she sustained one and said he never got back to her. Her husband, former ROH Star BJ Whitmer, also said it doesn't exist.

Earlier today, Klein commented on going public because she's hoping to make Ring of Honor a better place to work.

"I didn't bring issues up publicly before," Klein wrote on Twitter. "I was afraid for my job and the jobs of my colleagues. I don't want to take away their place of work. I want to make their place of work better and safer. Maybe someone will finally listen and let me and others help make things better."