Awesome Kong will not be wrestling on tonight's "Bash at the Beach" edition of AEW Dynamite because she's not medically cleared due to an illness. Brandi Rhodes will be replacing her in the tag team match.

AEW announced this evening that Rhodes will be teaming with Mel to face Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Luther will be at ringside with Brandi and Mel. There's no word yet on if Kong will be there, but she will not be competing.

Remember to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage of tonight's special "Bash at the Beach" edition of Dynamite from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. You can click here for photos & videos of the special set for tonight's episode. Below is the updated line-up:

* #1 Contender's Fatal 4 Way: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Brandi Rhodes (replacing Awesome Kong due to illness) and Mel vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

* PAC vs. Darby Allin

* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade

* Cody Rhodes responds to MJF

Below is AEW's Twitter announcement on the match change: