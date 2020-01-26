Brian Cage will undergo surgery on Monday for a torn bicep, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Although it can vary, typical recovery time for this injury is four to five months.

Cage is currently a free agent, and despite the back and forth reports of Cage signing with AEW, Dave Meltzer reported Cage was "planning on going to AEW." Obviously with this injury, wherever Cage ends up will be delayed.

Earlier this month at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill in Dallas, Cage was scheduled to face Rob Van Dam. RVD ended up squashing him, which was done to prevent Cage from further injuring himself.