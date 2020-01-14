It was reported this past weekend that former Impact World Champion Brian Cage had signed with All Elite Wrestling. Cage reportedly became a free agent following his match against Rob Van Dam at this Sunday's Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Following that report, Cage's wife, Melissa Santos denied the news, tweeting, "Really?? How can you confirm something that isn't true???? I'm his wife and I can CONFIRM, he hasn't signed on any dotted line."

She later added, "And when he finally signs somewhere be it AEW, IMPACT ect..... we will let you know. People trying to get ahead of actual facts is not cool."

According to PWInsider, Cage has not yet signed with any specific promotion, but his current Impact deal is up. Cage is also mulling offers from several promotions at this time.

Additionally, the angle with RVD squashing and injuring him in short order at the PPV was done to prevent Cage from further injuring himself. The report goes on to note that Cage may have a torn bicep.