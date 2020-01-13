- As previously reported, Steve Bryan reported at SoCal Uncensored that Brian Cage has signed with AEW. Cage's wife, Melissa Santos, denied the report on Twitter. Santos tweeted, "Really?? How can you confirm something that isn't true???? I'm his wife and I can CONFIRM, he hasn't signed on any dotted line."

She later added, "And when he finally signs somewhere be it AEW, IMPACT ect..... we will let you know. People trying to get ahead of actual facts is not cool."

- Tom Prichard has launched a new podcast called "Taking You to School with Dr. Tom Prichard". The premiere episode is at this link. The podcast is a collaboration between Dr. Tom Prichard, The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling's Podcasting Empire and the JPWA Wrestling Academy. TMPT's John Poz (JP) joins Dr. Tom as co-host to discuss the former WWF and SMW Tag Team Champion's history in professional wrestling both in and out of the ring. The show gives Dr. Tom the opportunity to share stories, training techniques and observations from his over 40 years of wrestling experience with the wrestling fans as well as wrestlers themselves.

- Marty Scurll, fresh off of signing what is reportedly the most lucrative deal in ROH history, has been added to Face2FaceWrestling's March 7th card in Barbados. Scurll will be facing PJ Black. Also on the card, former WWE Diva Melina will battle Renee Michelle, Brian Cage will face Alex Riley, Carlito will clash with Chris Masters, Matt Sydal will face Flip Gordon and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday. For more information you can visit Face2facewrestling.com/barbados.

- MLW returned to the Dallas area this past Saturday for the sold-out MLW Zero Hour event. MLW CEO Court Bauer noted on Twitter that the company set a new box office record in the region for the event, and that they saw a 10% increase in capacity. MLW will return to the region on May 2nd. You can check out Bauer's tweet below: