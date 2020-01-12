Former Impact World Champion Brian Cage has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, according to SoCal Uncensored.

Cage became a free agent after his Impact Wrestling contract expired. Earlier tonight at Impact's Hard to Kill, he got squashed by Rob Van Dam.

He almost appeared at the first Casino Battle Royale at AEW's Double or Nothing but was prevented by Impact officials.

Since making his 2004 debut, Cage wrestled in several promotions like AAA, Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Noah, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

There is no word yet on when Brian Cage will make his AEW debut.



