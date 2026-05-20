Jim Ross Shares Thoughts On Darby Allin's AEW World Championship Reign

Jim Ross has praised the direction of Darby Allin as AEW World Champion and is keen to see how his story unfolds as we head towards Double or Nothing.

Allin has been champion for over a month and has defended the title every week on "AEW Dynamite," featuring front and center on AEW's Wednesday night show. Ross, on his "Grilling JR" podcast, detailed what he likes about Allin's character.

"I like what AEW is doing with Darby. They're getting in some momentum. He provides hope with his little undersized body. He's very resourceful. He sells great. So, I'm very pleased with where AEW and Tony Khan are heading with Darby Allin. He's a player, and people cheer for the underdog, and whether he's a champion or he isn't, he's the underdog — just look at the scales," said the legendary commentator.

JR is pleased to see how Allin has been booked on AEW television since winning the world championship, with the single-minded goal being for fans to support him. The AEW commentator was full of praise for the champ and is eager to see how his story unfolds in the weeks to come.

"What they're doing with Darby, they're not doing anything more important on their television than featuring Darby Allin and letting us support him and get behind him and all that stuff. So, he's very resilient. And I like his approach a lot. So, we'll see how that materializes over the next few weeks," he added.

Allin will defend his title against former champion MJF at Double or Nothing, but before his match in New York City — which JR said he will be present for — he will face Mike Bailey on this week's "Dynamite" in another world championship match.