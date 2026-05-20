WWE HOFer JBL Believes A Pro Wrestling Union Is A 'Possibility'

WWE legend JBL has discussed why a union for wrestlers could become a reality in the future.

JBL discussed on the "Something to Wrestle" podcast about Kevin Nash's recent suggestion to wrestlers to unionize, following the recent WWE releases. He thinks that there's a chance wrestlers could form a union, but explained why he is against it.

"I think there's a possibility [of a union in WWE]. What Kevin is arguing is change the rules. You know, he's a smart guy. If you change the rules, he plays within the rules of that system," he said. "I think there's a chance it could be. Everything's becoming so corporate. Unions are ideological. I'm more of a free-market type person that's not in favor of unions. I think there are times that unions are very beneficial to people when people have been mistreated. I don't think we have as much in society now, but a person that wants a union would argue against me on that point."

JBL revealed that he was part of the SAG union, which he was initially happy to join, but decided to leave after they attempted to take money he had earned from appearing in video games. He reiterated that he has no issues with unions, but he was not in favor of it, as he was paid well by the then Vince McMahon-led WWE.

"They tried to unionize several times. I was there back in Montreal Screwjob, several people were talking about it. I was dead set against it. The reason was I'm making more money than I've ever made in my life at the time. I'm sitting there, and I'm thinking, I know that the higher-ups don't want this. I'm not going to cross them because I'm making so much freaking money compared to what I had made elsewhere. Vince [McMahon] was always a great payoff guy, a terrific payoff guy. So, I never had a desire to say I was mistreated."

He pointed out how WWE covered the cost of his surgeries and even paid him above his downside guarantee when he suffered an injury and was out of action.