Tommy Dreamer Believes This Longstanding WWE Storyline Has 'Run Its Course'

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer believes that the storyline on "WWE Raw" between the two factions of El Grande Americano is no longer working.

The El Grande Americano storyline began with Chad Gable portraying the masked character before an injury forced Ludwig Kaiser — the imposter El Grande Americano — to take over the role. While the storyline appears to be a hit in AAA in Mexico, Dreamer believes it is no longer working in the United States and on WWE television.

"To me, this has run its course. It's super over in Mexico right now. It's reversed, though. The imposters are the babyfaces and Chad Gable's crew — if that is him under the mask — are the heels. I do feel it's run its course. That match last night, at one point they [the crowd] were silent, but because all the guys are such great wrestlers, it got the people back into it through incredible work. But this has run its course," declared Dreamer on "Busted Open."

On this week's "Raw," the two factions faced off in a six-man tag team match, where the imposter El Grande Americano's team got one over the original El Grande Americano. The storyline between the two masked men could be coming to an end soon as the duo is set to face each other in a mask vs. mask match at the upcoming AAA Noche de Los Grandes event, which will be held on May 30 in Monterrey, Mexico.

A few other WWE stars will also feature on the card, with Bayley teaming with Lola Vice and La Catalina in a six-woman tag team match against Las Toxicas, while The War Raiders will come up against Pagano and Psycho Clown for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.