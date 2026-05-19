Joe Hendry Says WWE Will Soon Release An Album Of His Original Songs

Former WWE NXT Champion Joe Hendry has proven that he isn't just a threat in the ring, but also on the microphone. As revealed on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the latter talent has now even led to the upcoming release of a music project.

"I haven't told anyone anywhere, but I have recorded an album with WWE Music. It's going to drop this summer," Hendry said. "We recorded most of that in New York at the WWE Studios. So what I've done now is the microphones that we have there, I have basically replicated the setup back home now. I don't need to fly to New York to do it. I can send stuff in and we can work on it back and forth. That's one of the things that makes these songs work is because they're fast and they're topical. We obviously did the Logan Paul song on TV, but we were able to just get it done that week because we could send files back and forth. But yes, there is an album coming out this summer."

As of this writing, the number of songs on Hendry's forthcoming album is unknown.

It is possible, however, that it will feature his new single, titled "Can We Fire Logan Paul?"

Hendry released the music video for his Logan Paul diss track earlier this month, with scenes of him playing the guitar backstage and wearing a cutout of "The Maverick's" face. In the past, Hendry's songs, performed live in front of the WWE Universe, have taken aim at other stars, such as former WWE stars Gallus and Grand Slam Champion The Miz.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.