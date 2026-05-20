WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/15/2026

The post-Backlash edition of "WWE SmackDown," which aired on May 15, 2026, fell in both overall viewership and by an even bigger margin for the key demographic ratings.

The show, which featured a few key matches and segments ahead of the upcoming Clash In Italy PLE, drew just 1.184 million viewers, according to "Programming Insider," marking a 7% decline from the previous week's viewership of 1.279 million. The figure, according to "Wrestlenomics," is also 10% lower than the Blue brand's four-week average viewership. Last week's viewership was the lowest since the February 20 show, which drew 1.113 million viewers and aired on Syfy during Olympic coverage.

While the average viewership fell for the May 15 show, the 18-49 key demographic rating declined even further, dropping from 0.29 for the May 8 edition to 0.23 for the May 15 show. The 0.23 figure is also significantly lower than the four-week average of 0.32.

The May 15 "SmackDown" saw a segment between Trick Williams and the duo of The Miz and Kit Wilson, leading to a match between Williams and The Miz, which was won by the United States Champion, followed by a win for Paige and Brie Bella against Giulia and Kiana James. The show also included a segment where Royce Keys teased a match with Cody Rhodes after interrupting Gunther, eventually leading to a match between Keys and Gunther, with the winner set to face Rhodes at Clash in Italy. The match was ultimately won by the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Also on the show, Jade Cargill continued her rivalry with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.