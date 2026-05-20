AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/16/26

The recent May 16 "AEW Collision," which featured a few title matches, saw viewership and ratings grow after a fall for last week's show, after a few weeks of growth.

The Saturday night show, held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland, averaged 384,000 viewers, according to "Programming Insider." This is over a 10% gain from the previous week's viewership of 342,000, while it's also marginally higher than the four-week average for the show. The previous two editions of "Collision," the May 9 and May 2 shows, drew 342,000 and 347,000, respectively, which was a notable drop in viewership compared to the earlier two editions, which drew 397,000 and 473,000 viewers.

The 18-49 key demographic rating also increased for the May 16 "Collision," albeit marginally, rising from 0.05 to 0.06, which matches the four-week average for the rating.

"Collision" was main evented by Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara, where the former successfully defended his AEW World Championship in a no count-out match. Willow Nightingale also retained her AEW TBS Championship against Red Velvet, while the rest of the show featured a host of tag team matches.

Last week's "Collision" aired live, and this week's show will also air live, albeit on Wednesday — the same day as "AEW Dynamite" — as AEW gears up for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend.