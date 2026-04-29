AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 4/25/2026

The April 25, 2026, "AEW Collision" ratings and viewership numbers are in, and the show witnessed a dip in both metrics.

The show's average viewership fell below the 400,000 mark after two back-to-back weeks of crossing that threshold, with last week's show drawing in 397,000 viewers compared to 473,000 the previous week, "Programming Insider" reports. This number is significantly lower than the four-week average of 450,000, as per "WrestleNomics," while also less than the average viewership of 2026, which is around 447,000.

The show also didn't fare very well in the 18–49 key demographic ratings, as it garnered a rating of just 0.05 compared to the previous week's 0.08 — a 38% decline. It should also be noted that the previous episode of "Collision," which aired on April 16, 2026, was preempted. The NBA playoffs and NHL playoffs topped the charts on April 25, with the former drawing a 0.52 rating in the key demographic and the latter posting a 0.34.

The April 25 "Collision" saw The Conglomeration retain their AEW Trios Championship against The Don Callis Family, Death Riders and The Dogs getting one over The Young Bucks and The Rascalz, while Thekla and Skye Blue — thanks to some help from Julia Hart — defeated Persephone and Alex Windsor. The main event saw The Demand defeat Chris Jericho and The Hurt Syndicate. This week's "Collision" will air live from the Peoria Civic Center.