TKO's Mark Shapiro: WWE WrestleMania Returning To Las Vegas May Have Been A 'Mistake'

It's safe to say that WrestleMania 42 will go down as a mixed bag for WWE; though the event was a financial success overall, the buildup was marred by ticket sales that paled in comparison to WrestleMania 41 a year earlier. And while many factors have been cited for the decline, among the biggest was WWE's decision to keep WrestleMania in Las Vegas, Nevada for a second straight year, even pivoting from the original site of New Orleans, Louisiana to do so.

Previously, it had been thought that the decision to keep WrestleMania in Vegas came down to finances, with Vegas offering WWE a deal the promotion couldn't pass up, while WWE President Nick Khan also took responsibility. But in an interview with "Power Players" prior to WrestleMania, TKO executive Mark Shapiro suggested that it was his idea. And while he later said he was satisfied with the decision, Shapiro admitted that it may not have been the best move for WWE in hindsight.

"Maybe it's a mistake I made because Vegas was so huge last year and such a winner for our fans and the product that I said to Nick Khan, who runs the WWE, 'We've got to go back to Vegas next year,'" Shapiro said. "'We have to move New Orleans down the road, and we've got to come back to Vegas.' Las Vegas, I don't need to tell you, is the mecca for great events. More and more events are moving there.

"Music has residencies. And more and more sports teams, as evidence by the NHL and soon to be Major League Baseball, are popping up there with teams to come. Obviously, the Raiders are a massive success in Las Vegas. So absolutely no regrets on going back there, but the only reason you're hearing 'Hey, it's not what it was from last year,' is we're not benefiting from the first mover experience."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Power Players" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription