Nick Khan Reportedly Takes Responsibility For Running WWE WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

WWE surprised many by heading back to Las Vegas and the Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 42, which WWE President Nick Khan has admitted was his idea.

WrestleMania 42 was originally set to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, but WWE decided to head back to Las Vegas, which hosted the previous year's edition of "The Show of Shows." Khan recently revealed in a TKO town hall that he was the one who pitched for the marquee event to be held at the Allegiant Stadium once again, which he stated is something they won't do again, despite the show being a success in his eyes.

"That was ultimately my decision. Maybe we don't do that one again in terms of back-to-back, but ultimately it ended up being a successful event," he said [via Post Wrestling].

The decision to host the show at the same venue was purely due to financial reasons following the success of WWE WrestleMania 41, while Las Vegas reportedly also offered WWE $6 million to keep the show in the city. WrestleMania 42 was not as successful as WrestleMania 41 in terms of ticket sales, as there was a sizable decline across both nights.

Next year's WWE WrestleMania will have a new venue, as the event will be held outside North America for the first time in history when it takes place in Saudi Arabia. WrestleMania 44 in 2028 could be held at an interesting venue that Khan teased during the aforementioned town hall, with recent reports revealing that Nashville has submitted a bid to host the show.