Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer Discuss What Brock Lesnar's WWE Raw Return Means For Oba Femi
Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray ponder how the Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi storyline could pan out on WWE television in the weeks to follow.
Lesnar made a shock return on "WWE Raw," just a few weeks after signaling his retirement at WrestleMania 42. The veteran star is set to have a rematch with Oba Femi at Clash in Italy, and Dreamer discussed on "Busted Open" what WWE could do with the storyling going forward.
"Where do they go from here? Because I thought this was a great thing for SummerSlam, but no, we're garnering towards Italy. So I'm like, whoa, what happened to SummerSlam? Because everyone was like, that's where Brock's going to retire, all that stuff," Dreamer said. "Because if Oba takes the loss, will it derail him? If Brock takes the loss, I don't know where you could go unless he's like, man, maybe it's time I call a career, and then here comes Gunther after."
Dreamer suggested that a match between Lesnar and Gunther at SummerSlam could have Lesnar's career on the line. While the rumors of Lesnar retiring are building up, Dreamer feels that Lesnar still has a lot to offer to WWE and doesn't think that he should retire at the moment.
Lesnar-Femi a trilogy?
Bully Ray, too, doesn't believe that Brock Lesnar can lose to Oba Femi once again, when the two face off in Italy. He thinks that the former UFC Champion could defeat Femi and they can round off their trilogy at SummerSlam, where Lesnar could have his final match of his career.
"There's no way in hell that they can just go to Turin, Italy, and have Oba defeat Brock again," said Ray. "That is so boring and so bland and so, ugh. It's like bringing Brock back, just sell tickets or whatever, and then he goes away again. It waters everything down and takes away. But what if Brock beats Oba? Now, you said, does that derail Oba? Does that take away his steam? Lose to somebody, there's no shame in losing to Brock Lesnar. But a talent like Oba Femi, who's on his way, needs to get that win back. And there's only one place I think he can get the win back, and that's at SummerSlam."
Tommy Dreamer thinks that a potential match between Lesnar and Femi at SummerSlam should have Lesnar as the babyface as he will be wrestling in front of his home crowd in Minnesota. While Oba losing at Clash in Italy may not be ideal for his push, Ray feels that him coming out the victor in a trilogy and getting his hand raised by Lesnar could make sense in the grander scheme of things.