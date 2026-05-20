Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer Discuss What Brock Lesnar's WWE Raw Return Means For Oba Femi

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray ponder how the Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi storyline could pan out on WWE television in the weeks to follow.

Lesnar made a shock return on "WWE Raw," just a few weeks after signaling his retirement at WrestleMania 42. The veteran star is set to have a rematch with Oba Femi at Clash in Italy, and Dreamer discussed on "Busted Open" what WWE could do with the storyling going forward.

"Where do they go from here? Because I thought this was a great thing for SummerSlam, but no, we're garnering towards Italy. So I'm like, whoa, what happened to SummerSlam? Because everyone was like, that's where Brock's going to retire, all that stuff," Dreamer said. "Because if Oba takes the loss, will it derail him? If Brock takes the loss, I don't know where you could go unless he's like, man, maybe it's time I call a career, and then here comes Gunther after."

Dreamer suggested that a match between Lesnar and Gunther at SummerSlam could have Lesnar's career on the line. While the rumors of Lesnar retiring are building up, Dreamer feels that Lesnar still has a lot to offer to WWE and doesn't think that he should retire at the moment.